The Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee considered a number of bills Tuesday dealing with school choice and school funding.

Republican senators in support of three bills dealing with school choice said they would give parents more choice over their children's education because parents know best what is right for their children.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county government reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you