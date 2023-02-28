The Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee considered a number of bills Tuesday dealing with school choice and school funding.
Republican senators in support of three bills dealing with school choice said they would give parents more choice over their children's education because parents know best what is right for their children.
The committee also heard proposed legislation that would increase state funding for public education.
Related to school choice:
- Senate Bill 255 creates a fund parents can use to finance sending their children to a private school.
- Senate Bill 304 would allow charter schools to operate in charter counties and municipalities of at least 30,000 people.
- Senate Bill 360 would remove a current cap on the cumulative tax credit amount granted by the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program.
Dava-Leigh Brush of the Missouri Equity Education Partnership testified against the charter school and savings fund bills, arguing they would harm public schools by taking away money and students to benefit private and charter schools.
"We are not the dictators of our children," Brush said. "We are their parents. We have a responsibility to them and obligation to them to help them grow as people. Education is not about the parents, it is about the kids."
Jeremy Cady, state director of Americans for Prosperity, disputed that the bills would harm public schools, saying they would support families, as parents are the best stewards of their children's education.
"The theme of the day is that parents should be directing the education of their children, and I think (the tax credit bill) continues that," Cady said.
Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, is a board member for her local school district and taught there previously. She said the charter school bill would be yet another bill slamming public schools. Gannon also questioned the accountability of charter schools.
Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, argued that charter schools have more accountability than public schools because parents can draw their children out of charter schools and send them elsewhere if the school doesn't meet their needs.
Committe Chair Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, added that they are more accountable because charter schools tend to shut down when they perform poorly, yet "failing" public schools stay open.
Cathy Jo Loy, an education advocate for the Missouri Charter Public School Commission, said giving families more choice would improve outcomes.
"Charter schools are one of the primary ways to offer free tuition-based quality schools, and the opportunity to offer them to more communities will lead to diverse education and commitment to truly educating proficient scholars," Loy said.
Tammy Henderson, who works for the North Kansas City School District, one of the largest in the state, said she opposed the charter school bill because offering too much choice decimates public schools. She said that Kansas City has 15 high schools, and they struggle to field sports teams or offer specialized educational opportunities because each high school is below capacity.
Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said the legislature allowed charter schools in Kansas City because the public schools were unaccredited and failing to meet students' needs.
"That's why we leave it in areas that are struggling," Henderson said. "Don't apply it to all of us."
Brattin, sponsor of the private school funding bill, said a big reason he wants to subsidize school choice is because his daughter has dyslexia and he wants parents of children with special educational needs to be able to afford to educate their child.
Kimberly Masters, the mother of two children with dyslexia, said a bill like Brattin's would save her family about $800 a week that they spend on a private tutor.
"This will greatly help our family as well as many other families that just want to do the right thing to help their children succeed," Masters said.
Otto Fajen, legislative director for the Missouri National Education Association, said it is the legislature's duty to appropriately fund public education and said the legislature should focus on adequately supporting public schools' financial needs before focusing on something "peripheral" like education savings funds.
Funding formula changes
The committee also heard testimony in support of a bill that would increase the state's funding commitment to public schools.
Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, said her bill, Senate Bill 17 would modify certain provisions of the state funding formula for public school districts.
The bill would change how the state calculates a variable called the "state adequacy target." The target is the sum of the current operating expenditures for the middle 90% of schools ranked by average daily attendance. The legislature restricts increases to no more than 5% each year. The bill would double that limit to 10%.
Arthur said the 5% cap resulted in about a $500 million cut to the amount of money necessary to fully fund the funding formula, resulting in stagnant funding levels. She said a 10% cap would elevate the state adequacy target to about the level it was before the legislature imposed the 5% cap.
The bill also changes how the state calculates "weighted average daily attendance." The product of this variable and the state adequacy target forms the core of the funding formula calculation.
Part of determining weighted average daily attendance includes the number of students on federal free and reduced lunch. Various free lunch programs, including ones created as a result of the pandemic, mean that fewer families sign up for the federal program.
Arthur's bill would use U.S. Census Bureau's poverty count for a school district.
Stacey Preis, Missouri Policy Consultant for education advocate ALIGNED, agreed that the Census Bureau poverty count more accurately captures the number of students living in poverty.
Arthur said her bill would confront many issues public education is facing, including teacher shortages, four-day school weeks and a higher burden on local taxpayers to fund schools that creates inequity in school funding.
"I would argue that that stagnant funding has helped to create a real crisis in public education ... I think if we don't address the challenge, I'm worried that the damage will be irreversible," Arthur said.
No one testified in opposition to Arthur's bill.