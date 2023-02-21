JEFFERSON CITY — An extension for health care services provided through Medicaid for postpartum women was approved by the Senate on Tuesday.
Current law limits the benefits to 60 days after childbirth.
The bill was perfected on Tuesday by the Senate. It faces an additional vote before being sent to the House for consideration.
The senators discussed a substitute to the original bill that clarifies language regarding who is eligible for the benefits.
The substitute excludes women who are not residents of Missouri as well as women who receive services in violation of state law, like an abortion. The bill would allow for pregnancies ending in miscarriage or attempts to save the mother’s life eligible for the healthcare extension.
Sen. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, inquired of multiple senators about the language of the bill.
“I would hate for this language to be what sinks this bill and then a year from now, we’re just back here having the same discussion,” McCreery said. “But in the meantime, 45 new moms have died because they didn’t have the healthcare they needed.”