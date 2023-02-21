JEFFERSON CITY — An extension for health care services provided through Medicaid for postpartum women was approved by the Senate on Tuesday.

Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, proposed a bill that would extend MO HealthNet coverage for women to one year postpartum. Gannon proposed similar legislation last session, but it was not voted off the Senate floor.

