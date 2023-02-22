JEFFERSON CITY — Anti-abortion senators proposed several ways on Wednesday to limit state funding for reproductive health care and enshrine anti-abortion language in the state constitution.

One abortion bill and two joint resolutions limiting activities of abortion providers and affiliates were presented in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. 

  • State Coverage reporter, spring 2023 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at mjacques@mail.missouri.edu

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

