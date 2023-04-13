JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Republican leaders pushed back strongly Thursday against a House-passed version of a bill banning gender affirming health care that did not include Senate compromises.

"We've already passed legislation on this issue," Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden said. "We would expect the House to appreciate how hard and difficult it was, and to take up our bill and pass it."

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State House reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you