JEFFERSON CITY — Agreement on a new congressional district map remained elusive among Missouri’s Republican senators on Thursday, but a top Senate leader said negotiations were “very near a conclusion.”
A vote on a House-passed map was delayed Wednesday after a filibuster led by a group of conservative senators. The map did not return to the floor Thursday before the Senate broke for the weekend.
“We had some conversations, spent a few hours trying to figure out what the path was, if there was a path,” Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said at a news conference Thursday. “I think those conversations are still ongoing, but I think we’re very near a conclusion to how this thing can get out of our chamber and reach the governor’s desk.”
A leader in the conservative group, Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, disagreed.
“No one from Senate leadership has reached out to me with a solution that would be reasonable,” he said Thursday.
A new map is needed to determine the districts for Missouri’s eight U.S. House seats. Redistricting happens every 10 years, after the release of new census data. Senate Bill 663, which would establish the new district lines, also contains an emergency clause that would allow it to go into effect before the Aug. 2 primary election. However, the clause must receive a two-thirds vote in both the Senate and House to pass.
On Wednesday, a group of conservative senators objected to the map passed by the House that reflected a likely 6-2 Republican majority in the state’s delegation. Going against party leadership, they instead proposed a map that could send seven Republicans and one Democrat to Washington, D.C.
Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said Thursday that most of the closed-door talks since then have centered around what to do with Franklin, St. Charles and Jefferson counties in the St. Louis area.
Onder, likewise, said attention is focused on the 2nd District, which includes parts of St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson counties and is represented by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin. Onder said that under the House-approved map, the district could eventually flip to Democrats.
“We will lose District 2 in the next decade if the map stays the way it is,” Onder said.
Rowden said members of the Senate Conservative Caucus have not settled on a united plan.
“One of the problems for them is they’re not necessarily in agreement as to what they want,” he said.
The 7-1 map could also divide the 5th District, which encompasses Kansas City. Rowden, however, said current district lines in the Kansas City area are generally reflective of that community.
Democratic leaders expressed their frustration with the standstill, calling the 7-1 map a partisan proposal that’s not reflective of Missouri’s electorate.
“Carving up Kansas City is an idea with no support, pushed by people with no support, burning a lot of bridges on their way to failure, next week, hopefully,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence.
But senators are running out of time to make an agreement before candidates start filing for their elections. Filing for the Aug. 2 primary election begins Feb. 22. Rowden said Missouri is behind most states in drawing new lines.
Senators hope to agree on the map before they move on to other business. They had been scheduled to consider gubernatorial appointments Wednesday, including that of the new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services. That hearing was postponed.
Asked whether the logjam might break soon, Onder was uncertain. “I would never say that until hands have been shaken.”