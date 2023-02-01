JEFFERSON CITY — Senators used the confirmation hearing of two highway commissioners Wednesday to express frustration with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
At the hearing, former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece and Warren Erdman received Senate committee approval as Gov. Mike Parson’s appointments to the State Highways and Transportation Commission. Both were appointed last August, but still need Senate approval to hold the positions.
“There are folks who have really serious concerns about the current state of MoDOT,” Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden said while introducing Treece to the commitee. The fresh perspective that Treece and Erdman offer will help ensure that any needed changes happen, he added.
Rowden said later in the hearing that he has “serious reservations” about how MoDOT operates and called communication with MoDOT “tremendously flawed.” Rowden noted that some in the legislature “put our neck pretty far out on the line politically” in favor of a gas tax increase, only to see “pay raises for top-level folks.”
“I’ve got decades of relationships in this building,” Treece told the Missourian at the Capitol after the hearing. “I think our elected House and Senate members trust me and commissioner Erdman. And to the extent there’s a credibility problem or a trust issue, I look forward to being that liaison and bridging that gap.”
Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said that Erdman is the person to accomplish overdue reforms. “We need commissioners that are going to hold the department accountable.”
In response, Erdman said that he intends “to be a very aggressive overseer of MoDOT.”
Erdman is a vice president at Kansas City Southern Railway and was a former chairman of UM System Board of Curators.
Expansion of Interstate 70, a goal set by Gov. Parson in his State of the State address, was promoted by both Rowden and Treece.
Rowden said he would “try as hard as I can this year to fund some expansion of I-70,” for which Parson has included almost $1 billion in his proposed budget.
Treece said he sees the expansion as “a once a lifetime opportunity to really increase the capacity in areas of I-70 that need it most.”
“And I look forward to working with the House and Senate to make sure that Columbia is part of that mix, not just the I-70/63 interconnect, but really from the Rocheport bridge all the way out to Route Z,” Treece said.