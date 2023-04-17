JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would prohibit any further foreign ownership of Missouri land was passed in the Senate on Monday.

The Senate amended a bill from the House to add an emergency clause and expand the definition of what is included as a foreign business. The bill also requires a 30-day notice to the Department of Agriculture in cases of transfers involving land that is already owned by a foreign entity.

  • State Government reporter, spring 2022. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at emmamurphy@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

