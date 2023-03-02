JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate passed its version of postpartum Medicaid expansion Thursday, but new language in the bill threatens its implementation.

SB 45&90, sponsored by Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, would extend MO HealthNet coverage for women receiving Medicaid benefits through pregnancy and for a year after the pregnancy ends. Currently, coverage ends 60 days after a pregnancy ends.

