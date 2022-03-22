JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Senators approved a bill Tuesday that would create protections for survivors of sexual assault — including a version of an amendment that caused heated arguments two weeks ago.
Senate Bill 775, introduced by Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, lays out protections for survivors bringing forward charges of sexual assault. Often referred to as the "Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights," it would make it inadmissible for a victim’s previous sexual history to be used during a trial, establish procedures for medical care and protect survivors' identifiable information in public records.
The amendment that was adopted with the final draft of the bill was authored by Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville. Originally, it would have banned all “obscene material” from schools and would have made it a misdemeanor for anyone affiliated with a school to provide material that depicts “prurient interest in sex” or describes sexual conduct in a “patently offensive way.”
Now, the amendment text clarifies that it does not apply to materials used in science class or works of artistic significance.
The original amendment, which senators worried would discourage votes on the bill on a whole, was "more extreme" than the one adopted. However, neither party seemed happy with the new version.
On March 9, Rehder asked Brattin to withdraw the original amendment, opting to suspend debate when he refused. Tuesday, she still wanted the amendment withdrawn, and conservatives wanted more added to it.
"I'm tempted to just recall the previous amendment with its original text," said Rep. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, a member of the conservative caucus. "I’d rather protect our children from all obscene materials than to have this narrower, less specific definition of what obscene material is.”