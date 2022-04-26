JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers approved a pile of budget bills spanning education, transportation, health care, agriculture and more Tuesday despite resistance from the chamber’s most conservative members.
“We’re spending like drunken sailors,” said Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg.
As passed by the Senate, the 13 bills that make up the operating budget for fiscal 2023 total $45.1 billion — about $1.2 billion more than the House's versions.
The bills amended by the Senate now return to the House, but a deadline is looming. The state constitution requires lawmakers to finish the budget by May 6. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The state has a historically high general revenue surplus and is awash in federal pandemic relief funds, which inspired this session’s spending spree.
Democrats lauded the budget as Missouri’s most progressive to date. The much larger budget includes increases of tens of millions for the state’s universities and colleges, hundreds of millions more for road and bridge repairs and over $3 billion more for elementary and secondary education, compared to last year.
The Senate conservative caucus took issue with many of the bills, and a majority of debate on the floor began with inquiries from caucus members. ‘No’ votes on each bill were mostly, if not entirely, from the caucus, though the group's members rarely made efforts to amend the bills they protested.
At one point in debate, Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring and also part of the caucus, facetiously called for a moment of silence in the chamber for “the death of fiscal conservatism.”
Education
MU funding was one topic of debate, with Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, questioning whether the university deserves state funding as it conducts a COVID-19 study involving children.
The study he referenced, which MU researchers are participating in, includes children between 6 months and 12-years-old and is studying the effectiveness of the vaccine in younger people.
Moon backed off the issue after fellow caucus member and physician Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, explained to him that such studies do not draw from public funding and instead are sponsored by pharmaceutical companies. Moderna is the backer of MU’s study.
Overall, the state's four-year universities and community colleges would get a 5.4% increase in their core funding.
Moon also protested funding for Missouri's public schools to supply feminine hygiene products to students for free, calling it "a personal responsibility that states should not be funding."
Health care
Appropriations for the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Social Services found resistance from Democrats, who took issue with bills excluding abortion services from funding.
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, called the legislation a defunding of Planned Parenthood, and Sen. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis County, said the bill could put $2.9 billion in federal funding at risk by subverting federal Medicaid rules.
Other budget items
Eigel took issue with a section of the budget for economic development that earmarked money for a minority business incubator, an initiative sponsored by Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis.
Eigel only dropped the issue once May ensured that the opportunities provided by the program would be open to non-Black entrepreneurs as well.
Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, criticized funding for transportation that would run a second Amtrak train, arguing that the rail system is inefficient and unworthy of funding.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said he understood Brattin's concerns but that the line remained in the budget due to the support of the overall body for the rail line.
Brattin also offered an amendment to restore $500,000 in increased funding to the Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office, praising him for combatting "COVID tyranny" through his many lawsuits against Missouri school districts.
The amendment failed, marking another loss for the conservative caucus.
Mavis Chan contributed to this report.