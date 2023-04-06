JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate passed two separate tax relief bills Thursday as part of a bipartisan compromise effort to get tax relief to Missouri families.

SB 143 sponsored by Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, is a combination of tax credits and exemptions pushed for by Democrats. The bill raises the tax credit limit for food pantry donations, exempts diapers and feminine hygiene products from sales tax and gives tax credits for consumers buying groceries in food deserts.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State House reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at camdenjdoherty@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you