JEFFERSON CITY — The judicial commission redrawing the state's 34 Senate districts will hold a public hearing Friday in Jefferson City.
The meeting will be in Room 500 of the Harry S. Truman State Office Building from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all testimony has been heard.
The hearing was scheduled for last week but was canceled due to the winter storm. The Judicial Redistricting Commission is made up of six appellate judges selected by the Missouri Supreme Court after the Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission failed to submit a map by its deadline.
Written public comments can be submitted to the commission's website prior to the hearing, and a sign-in sheet will be available 30 minutes before to determine the order of speakers. The commission will limit testimony to 10 minutes.
The commission’s chair is Judge Cynthia Martin of the Western District of Missouri; Judge Gary Lynch of the Southern District is the vice chair.
Candidates began filing for August’s primary election Tuesday, and the commission is crunched for time to draw a map before the filing period ends March 29. Half of the Senate's 34 seats — the even-numbered ones — are up for election this November. Districts must be redrawn every 10 years to reflect population shifts.