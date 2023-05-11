JEFFERSON CITY — Senators debated a bill regarding a presidential primary Thursday afternoon, with many voicing concerns about election integrity and cost incurred by local election officials.

Senate Bill 96 took on a new face after it went to House Conference Committee, with changes like moving the presidential primary election to March and that the cost would be incurred by the local governments. 

