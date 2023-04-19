JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate Appropriations committee struck a controversial “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” ban from the state budget on Wednesday.

The DEI wording, added to the budget in the House by Rep. Doug Richie R-Excelsior Springs, had broad language banning the use of any state funds for any “staffing, vendors, consultants, or programs associated with” any diversity, equity and inclusion plan.

