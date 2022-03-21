JEFFERSON CITY — In their return from spring break, Missouri senators passed a flurry of bills and debated on another two Monday before becoming bogged down in a now-typical filibuster.
SB 820, which allows homeowners associations to impose some rules on the placement of solar panels as long as they do not prevent the installation or adversely effect the energy production of the panels, was passed unanimously through the Senate.
SB 743, which creates a sales-tax cap across different jurisdictions and waives sales tax for the purchase of hotel utilities, medical devices and FIFA World Cup tickets, also passed the Senate.
Although the Senate sped through those bills and two other measures, conversation slowed down on two bills: SS 807 on business deductions for medical marijuana businesses and SB 665 on reducing unemployment benefits.
Senate Bill 807’s big point is to bring parity between medical marijuana businesses and other businesses in regard to deducting expenses from income taxes. Any expenditures that the federal government would allow to be taken, if not for the controlled-substance status of marijuana, businesses would be allowed to deduct from its state income taxes.
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, raised a question about whether there is a need for waiving taxes on medical marijuana businesses while Missouri has plenty of applicants and demand for licenses without doing so.
“These are common business deductions that every other business in the state of Missouri currently gets to deduct,” Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, said.
Hoskins said the fiscal impact of the bill is not known yet, since many medical marijuana businesses have not filed their tax returns. The “fiscal note” that accompanies the bill calls the projected cost to the state unknown but “possibly significant.”
The Senate did ultimately give initial approval to the bill, setting it up for a final vote.
SB 665 drew a Democrat filibuster. The bill reduces unemployment from 20 weeks of benefits to as low as eight.
The bill uses a sliding scale, basing the duration of unemployment on the state’s unemployment percentage. According to the bill, if Missouri’s unemployment rate was at or below 3.5%, people would receive eight weeks of unemployment. On the other end, if Missouri’s unemployment rate is above 9%, people would receive 20 weeks of unemployment.
Sen. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis County, spoke with reservations on the bill.
“I’m totally opposed to this bill,” Beck said. “For me, it’s just hard to understand how we can go down to eight weeks of unemployment.”
In order to win over support, forgiveness for unemployment overpayments made during the pandemic was added into the bill.
“They were told by the department that they were eligible for these benefits,” Beck said. “The whole unemployment office has been handled poorly during this pandemic.”
That did not seem to be enough though, as Democrats took turns filibustering until the bill was set aside for the night.