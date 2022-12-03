In May, a bipartisan proposal to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income women in Missouri to a full year after they’ve given birth was close to gaining approval from the state legislature.

But as the legislative session came to a close, the bill became collateral damage in the Republican Party’s bitter infighting, between the seven-member conservative caucus and the 17 Republicans generally aligned with leadership.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you