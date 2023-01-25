A bill that would modify the duration of unemployment benefits in the state got a hearing Wednesday with the Senate General Laws Committee.

Currently, the maximum duration a Missouri resident can receive unemployment benefits is 20 weeks, regardless of other factors. Sponsored by Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, SB 21 would tie the maximum duration to the state’s unemployment rate.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter covering the city/county and state government. Studying reporting and written journalism with a minor in political science. Reach me at a.feinberg@mail.missouri.edu and on Twitter @alliefeinberg.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you