JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers worked to avoid a potential veto from Gov. Mike Parson on this session’s major crime bill Wednesday.
Parson said Tuesday that he would would veto Senate Bill 53, because of included legislation that would create criminal penalties for refusing to testify before the legislature.
Parson’s pledge to veto caused a committee of House and Senate members to postpone its meeting to Wednesday morning. The committee announced that it decided to remove that part of the legislation and amended to the overall crime bill, Senate Bill 53, so that Parson would not veto it.
The removal of that language was not the only change made to SB 53. An addition made to the bill would repeal current law that says a record of arrest can only be expunged if the person has no prior convictions.
Provisions for alternative sentencing were also added. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, explained that the provision “requires the fact that somebody is a primary caregiver for a child to be a factor that’s considered in determining whether or not somebody should be granted probation.”
Senate Bill 53 is the major crime bill likely to pass this session, including a police chokehold ban, a law enforcement officer “bill of rights,” creation of a “use-of-force” database and much more.
Wednesday afternoon, Luetkemeyer brought the bill to the Senate floor. After some brief discussion of the bill, the Senate ultimately approved of the changes with a vote of 31-2.
“I would argue that this is probably one of the most significant bipartisan pieces of legislation to come through the body in many recent years.” said Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City.
The bill will now go back to the House for approval.