JEFFERSON CITY — For the second year in a row, state lawmakers are trying to exempt many of their records from public scrutiny.
This bill, sponsored by Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar, is an attempt to undo changes made to the Missouri Sunshine Law that were implemented when voters passed the Clean Missouri amendment in 2018. Clean Missouri, which passed with 62% support, included language that now requires legislative records to be considered public records under Missouri’s Sunshine Law.
Emery said during a hearing Tuesday that his bill will “protect the correspondence” between legislators and their constituents from being subject to Sunshine requests. But the bill goes further than just correspondence. It would mean any record, such as emails or documents “related to” a constituent would no longer be public record subject to Sunshine requests.
As defined in Senate Bill 613, “constituent” would mean any person who lives or pays property taxes in a lawmaker’s district. Lobbyists’ communications with lawmakers would still be considered public record, however — even those lobbyists who are a lawmaker’s constituent.
Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, seemed to support the provision that would protect constituent-related records and implied he would like to see the law cover communications from any Missouri citizens. He said he’s had correspondence with supporters on controversial issues — for example, messages from union workers who supported the “right-to-work” legislation — that, had the communication been subject to Sunshine requests, could have exposed Missourians across the state to potential retribution or retaliation.
“(The Sunshine requests) I’ve received have only come from groups that I would call political activist groups,” said Burlison. “I’ve never received a legitimate Sunshine request. I’ve only received ones from groups that have clear intentions to try to … expose any of the supporters and create a chilling effect on people that support issues.”
Emery cautioned that he doesn’t believe there is such a thing as an “illegitimate” Sunshine request because the law is meant to allow citizens to look behind the metaphorical closed doors of government. But he acknowledged that some requests the legislature has seen have been of a political nature, although he clarified that the bill is not meant to prevent those requests. He said the bill is only meant to protect things about constituents that might be inappropriate to share, such as personal medical information or family issues.
The bill would also allow lawmakers to close any records “regarding proposed legislation or the legislative process.” This provision, in particular, received criticism from Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. He said he believes the Sunshine Law was designed to allow access to exactly the types of communications this provision would keep from the public.
“I think it’s inconsistent to me that we as members of the legislature hold ourselves to different standards whenever it comes to disclosure than we do the executive branch, than we do our mayors, than we do our county officials,” said Luetkemeyer. “I think what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.”
He went further to say he fundamentally believed the provision should be removed, but he acknowledged that was unlikely to occur. For that reason, he said he plans to vote ‘no’. He also advised “having good email hygiene” could eliminate the concerns the bill’s provision is meant to address.
“If you don’t want something published on the front page of a newspaper that is stupid, don’t put it in an email,” Luetkemeyer. “I don’t see why we can’t as adult, professional legislators make that same decision whenever we put something in writing.”
Luetkemeyer said he agreed with the idea of protecting lawmaker-constituent correspondence, but he suggested changing the bill so that its protections would exclude correspondence with public officials who would otherwise be subject to the Sunshine Law.
“For example, if my mayor from one of my cities emails me something,” Luetkemeyer said, “I think that should be fair game. You’ve got two public officials.”
Jean Maneke, legal counsel for the Missouri Press Association, also brought up some concerns with the bill. She said the language used in the part of the bill that protects constituent-related records could, and likely would, be interpreted too broadly.
“It doesn’t say ‘from a constituent,’ it says it’s a record that’s ‘related to a constituent,’ so I think a good lawyer could take that and apply it to a lot of correspondence that isn’t from a constituent at all,” Maneke said.
She said she thought having lawmakers advise constituents on their website and in back-and-forth communication that their correspondence could be subject to Sunshine requests was a better way for the legislature to demonstrate a commitment to integrity in state government than changing the law.
Maneke also expressed concern about the portion of the bill that would change the minimum price to fulfill a Sunshine request to $5.
“There are many people who walk into their local courthouse, their local city hall … and want a copy of one record. They pay 10 cents and they walk back out,” Maneke said. “This is going to make every one of those people have to pay $5. I think that there’s no justification for that.”
The bill is a revised version of a 2019 Senate bill that the committee passed last year.