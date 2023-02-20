JEFFERSON CITY — Lamar Johnson spent 28 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit. Six days after his release on Feb. 14, he spoke to senators about the difficulties of reclaiming his life .
"While I have regained my freedom," Johnson said, "I have nothing but the clothes purchased for me by my family and attorneys."
On Monday, senators discussed legislation that would allow the wrongfully convicted to claim damages from the state for the time they were in prison.
Money would also be provided for each year those who were sentenced to parole or forced onto the sex offenders' registry despite their innocence. Exonerees would also be eligible for tuition waived at a public higher education institution in the state.
The Senate Judiciary and Civil Criminal Jurisprudence Committee heard witness testimony, all in support, for the bills .
In addition to Johnson, others who were wrongly convicted testified in support of the legislation.
Ricky Kidd was incarcerated for 23 years for a double homicide he did not commit.
"I lost all my 20s, all my 30s and half of my 40s before being exonerated," Kidd said. "The state of Missouri took away my prime earning years."
Joshua Kezer spent 16 years in prison before his innocence was proved in 2009.
"I will not try to convince you to love us. I shouldn't have to," Kezer said. "I would hope, that by natural and bipartisan legislative course, you would choose to love and respect us, and vote to provide for us because you believe it's the right thing to do."
Joseph Amrine, who spent 27 years in prison, including 17 years on death row, has now been free for 20 years.
"I've been out for 20 years and I've never been given an apology ... I feel like I'm being punished twice for something I didn't even do the first time," Amrine said.
The exonerees expressed a lack of preparedness for the world outside of prison.
Johnson said he has "no drivers license, no credit history, no work history, no car, no furniture, no place to call home. I am overwhelmed by all I have to learn. Everything is so different."
Family of the exonerees showed support and expressed the necessity for this legislation including re-education, therapy, medical care and insurance.
Organizations like the National Innocence Project and the Midwest Innocence Project testified in support. These organizations help free the wrongly convicted and prove their innocence.
Currently, Missouri only compensates exonerees who have proved their innocence through DNA evidence. The state ties with Iowa for one of the lowest compensation amounts in the country at $18,250 per year — but only after DNA exoneration and following a very specific process.
The proposed legislation would cap compensation at $65,000 per year, which would bring Missouri up into the top 10 states providing compensation, tied with Kansas. At the top of the list is the District of Columbia which allots $200,000 per year for the wrongfully convicted.
"We are Missouri's victims," Kezer said. He, and the other exonerees, expressed hope to see this legislation keep moving through the legislature this session.
"I'm placing my faith in the future, but I'm also placing my faith in you all," Amrine said to the senators.