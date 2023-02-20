JEFFERSON CITY — Lamar Johnson spent 28 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit. Six days after his release on Feb. 14, he spoke to senators about the difficulties of reclaiming his life . 

"While I have regained my freedom," Johnson said, "I have nothing but the clothes purchased for me by my family and attorneys."

