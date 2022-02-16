JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate's appropriations committee voted Wednesday to restore the money Gov. Mike Parson wants to dedicate to state worker pay increases. But the new proposal does not set a minimum hourly wage.
Parson had recommended a 5.5% pay increase and a minimum wage of $15 an hour to all state workers as part of the his supplemental budget proposal for this fiscal year.
But the Missouri House last week voted to scale back that plan, instead stipulating that workers who are not in what they defined as direct-care positions would instead receive $12 an hour or the 5.5% increase – whichever is higher. The change would save the state $7.8 million.
Going through the revised bill Wednesday, the Senate Appropriations Committee opted to go with Parson’s original proposal and edited the bill’s language to remove any mention of a baseline wage.
“I would like to … just be silent on that and let the market determine where wages should be,” said Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who chairs the committee. “But dollar wise, we’d be able to fund what the governor’s recommendation was.”
Well past Parson's hope for passage by Feb 1, Hegeman said the Senate will try to pass the bill as quickly as possible. If the changes made by the committee remain, the bill would have to go back to the House.
The language of the bill now has no mention of a baseline wage.
Joseph Beaudet contributed to this report.