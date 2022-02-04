JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the country.
According to the most recently reported data, Missouri ranks 42nd of 48 states that reported data on maternal mortality.
In Missouri, women eligible for Medicaid receive up to 60 days of coverage after giving birth. But for many women, such as Springfield mother Payton Eisman, 60 days postpartum is not necessarily enough time to recover physically or mentally from a pregnancy.
Eisman, 20, experienced chronic back pain for a year after giving birth. The new mother said she "definitely wouldn't have been able to get medical attention if it got any worse than daily flare-ups," because her Medicaid coverage ended after 60 days.
Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, and Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-DeSoto, hope to reduce Missouri's maternal mortality rate by extending Medicaid postpartum coverage to one year. If passed, their legislation, Senate Bills 698 and 639 would mean anyone already qualified for the 60 days of postpartum Medicaid coverage would continue to be eligible, but with coverage lasting longer.
The Senate Committee for Seniors, Families, Veterans and Military Affairs held a hearing on the two bills last month. During the hearing, about 20 witnesses testified in support of the bills. Support came from abortion rights groups such as Pro-Choice Missouri and anti-abortion groups such as Missouri Right to Life as well as medical groups like the Missouri State Medical Association.
Schupp noted the bipartisan support for the bills, saying, "this is not a bill to divide people. This is a bill that people from both sides of the aisle agree is very important, that our chair of the committee sees as a priority. When both sides of the aisle find a way to work together, I feel like it's generally for the good of the Missouri public."
The Missouri Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review reveals the importance of extending postpartum care. According to a 2018 report from the review board, over 60% of pregnancy-related deaths occur between 43 days and one year postpartum.
The trend of high maternal mortality rates is even worse for Black women. The racial disparity is significant, with four times the number of Black women dying because of pregnancy-related causes than white women in the state.
Over 50% of all of pregnancy-related deaths have mental health conditions associated with them. And 82% of pregnancy-related deaths were found to be preventable.
Overall, according to the Missouri Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review, Missouri's pregnancy-related mortality rate is 33 deaths per 100,000 live births. Per the CDC, the national average is 20.1 deaths per 100,000 live births.
Because of this, supporters of the bill recommend extending the Medicaid coverage. Andrea Goldstein, an OBGYN resident at MU, said that "mental health issues extend far past that (60 days) and typically require a lot of assistance and follow-up, both medically and with therapy and counseling."
Who would qualify for this coverage?
Missouri women at or below 196% of the federal poverty level will qualify. So for a family of two, this would include households making $35,888 or less.
Those enrolled in ShowMe Healthy Babies who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level would also qualify. For a family of two, this translates to an annual income of $54,930.
The fiscal notes for the two bills suggest the cost of extending the coverage would be just over $10.3 million by fiscal year 2026. These funds would come from state general revenue. The fiscal notes estimate that approximately 4,565 Missouri mothers would receive 12 months of postpartum coverage if the legislation passes.
SB 698 won approval from the committee and is expected to be called to the Senate floor to for debate.
A wider lens
In general, the United States is falling behind other parts of the world when it comes to maternal mortality. The maternal mortality rate has been rising rather than falling, despite advances in technology and medicine. For example, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation reports that Canada's maternal mortality rate is 8 per 100,000 live births, significantly lower than the U.S. rate of 33 deaths per 100,000 live births.
Missouri is not the only state considering greater postpartum coverage. Other states, such as Illinois, have approved waivers to temporarily extend postpartum coverage. This nationwide push toward expanding postpartum care is prompted by funding from the American Rescue Plan.