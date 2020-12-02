JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate passed a $1.3 billion COVID-19 spending bill Wednesday, concluding second special session of 2020. The
JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate passed a $1.3 billion COVID-19 spending bill Wednesday, concluding the second special session of 2020.
The spending bill, which passed both legislative chambers with significant bipartisan support, is expected to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson, as his administration proposed it when he called the session in October.
The only senator to not vote for the package was Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield. Twenty-three senators voted yes.
The legislation primarily allocated federal funds from the CARES Act, which would have expired if not allocated by Dec. 31.
Some of the largest beneficiaries of funds include school nutrition programs, workforce development programs, social services and costs directly related to coronavirus response. Another large sum of money goes directly into the state’s emergency response fund.
Sen. Bill Eiegel, R-Weldon Springs, had suggested during the committee process that he might bring forward amendments to the bill, but ultimately none were brought. Any amendments would have required the House of Representatives to return and pass the new bill.
After another bill that sought to limit COVID-19 liability for businesses was rescinded by the governor’s office, it seems that the spending package will be the only legislation to emerge from the special session.
However, conversation in the Senate chambers was not limited to spending.
Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, used the opportunity to discuss his recently filed bill, which some have said infringes on local control.
The bill, which will be considered in the regular legislative session that begins in January, would bar local governments from closing businesses for more than two weeks within a two-year period. If a municipality were to seek closures beyond two weeks, it would need approval from the legislature and the governor to do so.
“We have people’s rights being trampled on in St. Louis County,” Koenig said, referring to county officials forcing the closure of businesses that violated COVID-19 guidelines.
“Executives don’t have the ability to create law out of thin air like dictators,” Koenig went on to say, naming St. Louis County Executive Sam Page directly.
Eigel agreed with Koenig. He said the actions of St. Louis County and city impact St. Charles County directly. Eigel compared Page with a “tin-pot dictator” for enacting and enforcing COVID-19 regulations on businesses.
After the session had adjourned, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said he could not say whether he would support Koenig’s bill.
“I haven’t looked at it,” Rowden said. “I haven’t read it enough to know, but people are pretty fired up about it, so I’m sure we’ll talk a lot about it in January.”