JEFFERSON CITY — Several senators pushed legislation Wednesday designed to cap or limit increases in property tax assessments..
Most legislators cited protecting the property assets of senior citizens as a concern that prompted the legislation.
Among the bills considered by the Senate General Laws Committee, SB 105 would force a decrease in the taxable value of residential property. Introduced by Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, the bill would reduce the percentage that real property is assessed at by one percent a year from the current 19% to 15%.
Cierpiot saw senior citizens as those who would benefit most from the bill.
“These last few years, reassessment has really put people in a box,” Cierpiot said in an interview after the hearing.
Cierpiot also saw that public schools will most likely be opposed to the bill because they are primarily funded through property tax. He suggested that there are other ways to fund schools that counties can do outside of property tax.
Another bill, SB 190, would limit the annual increase in property assessment value to no greater than 10% or the percent increase in inflation, whichever is greater.
Introduced by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, the bill would exclude new construction and properties with significant improvements.
Luetkemeyer also identified senior citizens, many of whom are on fixed incomes, as one of the primary beneficiaries of the bill.
“We’ve seen skyrocketing property taxes around the state, so this is just a way to protect seniors and their largest asset,” Luetkemeyer told the Missourian after the hearing.
Two constitutional amendments, which would require voter approval, were also introduced on the topic.
The first, Senate Joint Resolution 18, would replace property tax with a sales tax. Brought to committee by Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, the proposed amendment would introduce a sales tax to the purchase of property.
The total amount of the tax can be paid off at once, or over a period of five, 10, or 15 years.
The second amendment, SJR 21, would allow cities and counties to freeze increases in property tax for people 65 years and older.
The amendment was introduced by Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, who cited rising cost for older residents in areas going through economic development.
The only properties that would be eligible under the amendment are primary residences. Additional residential property owned by someone over the age of 65 would not qualify for the freeze, according to the resolution.
Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters.
