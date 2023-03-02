JEFFERSON CITY — Four proposed Senate bills aim to restrict foreign ownership of Missouri land.

The Senate Select Committee on the Protection of Missouri Assets from Foreign Adversaries heard testimony about the four bills Wednesday. 

  State Government reporter, spring 2023.

  Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters.

