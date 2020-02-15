Raleigh Ritter, business owner and rancher from Seneca, Missouri, announced Saturday that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2020.
Ritter cited "the volatile situation and political misrepresentation within the Republican Party" in a news release announcing his candidacy. He will be challenging the incumbent Gov. Mike Parson for the Republican nomination.
Ritter, a graduate of Westminster College and co-owner of Ritter Rail Inc., has indicated that economic development and agriculture will be among the primary focuses of his candidacy.