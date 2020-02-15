Raleigh Ritter, business owner and rancher from Seneca, Missouri, announced Saturday that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2020.

Ritter cited "the volatile situation and political misrepresentation within the Republican Party" in a news release announcing his candidacy. He will be challenging the incumbent Gov. Mike Parson for the Republican nomination.

Ritter, a graduate of Westminster College and co-owner of Ritter Rail Inc., has indicated that economic development and agriculture will be among the primary focuses of his candidacy.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.