JEFFERSON CITY — Multiple amendments were added Tuesday to a bill that would give protections to those who have dealt with sexual assault and abuse.
Senate Bill 775 was brought before the Missouri House, where it passed on a vote of 123-11. The bill now moves back to the Senate, where it will be reviewed.
SB 775 was actively debated by the Senate in March. Sponsor Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, argued that the bill was needed to protect those accusing others of sexual assault. Rehder’s bill would protect victims from providing additional information on where they live during a trial and would establish procedures for medical care and law enforcement investigations and protect survivors’ identifiable information in public records.
Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, offered an amendment that would provide protection to children who are victims of human trafficking. The amendment stipulates that those under the age of 18 would not be charged with prostitution if they were victims of sexual trafficking.
Rep. Richard West, R-Wentzville, submitted his amendment that would establish an additional judgeship — resulting in 21 circuit judges in the 21st Judicial Circuit in St. Louis County.
Earlier, the Senate added an amendment that bans obscene material from schools if the material depicts “prurient interest in sex” or describes sexual conduct in a “patently offensive way.” Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, added that amendment.
Those who opposed the amendment said that Brattin’s proposal is vague and can cause harm to educators and school librarians, and that it also strays from the bill’s original purpose.
The House also talked at length about expanding the time a person can be held by law enforcement without charges being filed to 48 hours from the current 24 hours. However, the sponsor of the amendment, Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, eventually withdrew the amendment.