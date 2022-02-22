JEFFERSON CITY − Getting qualified teachers into classrooms to fill hard-to-staff subject areas was the goal of legislation discussed by a House committee on Tuesday.
A bill sponsored by Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, would allow professionals with an academic degree and experience in a school subject to temporarily teach classes relevant to their educational backgrounds.
Pollitt explained to the Missourian that when someone has a degree in a professional field, they could apply to teach at a school district within their field of expertise. If a school needs a business associate, and there is a company in the district that allows one of their employees to come and teach for the school district, the law would allow them to do that. In the same manner, if a school is unable to find certified Spanish teachers, they can hire a person working for any organization as a Spanish interpreter and having an academic degree to teach the children.
Pollitt said during a hearing of the House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education that last year, only two teaching certificates were issued for physics, and for another year, only one certificate got issued for advanced chemistry in the whole state.
“Also math, foreign languages, are areas we are having a hard time with for a number of years,” Pollitt said.
Stacey Preis is a registered lobbyist for Aligned, an education-focused nonprofit, and testified in support of the bill.
“Students should have access to advanced, specialized courses and not be denied those opportunities simply because a teacher can’t be found,” said Preis.
The initial certificate would allow an individual to teach for one year, and they would be eligible to renew it a maximum of two times, based upon completion of requirements.
The committee heard another bill addressing the issues of teacher shortages. Sponsored by Rep. Bishop Davidson, R-Republic, it would allow school districts to provide teaching permits to individuals without State Board of Education issued certificates if they meet certain criteria − including having a bachelor’s degree.
The individuals would be eligible to teach in the issuing school district only, unless another school district has a policy to recognize previously issued permits.
“The bill fundamentally allows school districts to issue local teaching permits for up to 15% of their faculty,” said Davidson. “The intent is to create flexibility and an avenue to the teaching profession in the local district level.”
Rep. Paula Brown, D-Hazelwood, said the bill would not solve the problems Davidson is trying to solve, since the teacher shortage was more due to other reasons, such as low salaries and classroom autonomy, than what has been cited in the bill.
“It is more about our lack of respect for a profession that works hard with everyone else’s children, sometimes to the detriment of their own families,” said Brown.
Davidson said he saw the bill as an important opportunity to not only address retention, but better the teaching profession. He also said that the legislation would allow teaching to become a sensible second and/or third career, and take advantage of the various experiences that people with other careers would bring to the classroom.
Michael R. Wood, representing the Missouri State Teachers Association, said the group’s fundamental opposition to the bill was that the local school district should not be allowed to set standards, and that there should be statewide standards instead.
“We don’t ask hospitals to certify doctors or nurses,” said Wood.
Otto Fajen, lobbyist with the Missouri National Education Association, raised concerns about the fate of those who would be confined to working in one district as a result of this bill and without a clear route to state certification. He also asked the representatives to consider that individuals will be asked to do the same work as trained educators who have undergone years of preparation.
The committee also heard a bill sponsored by Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, that allows a retired teacher receiving retirement benefits to work for up to two additional years for a school district covered by the Public School Retirement System of Missouri. In the absence of enough certified teachers, the bill would allow retired professionals to work full time up to four years for such districts.