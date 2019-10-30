HALLSVILLE —City residents are being asked to approve the idea of selling Hallsville's wastewater utility, a move that could bring needed improvements to the system but has some residents concerned that the city is rushing into a decision that could have serious future consequences.
City officials stress that the vote would not automatically mean that the system would be sold. One company has already put in a proposal, and more are expected. Voters will be asked whether the system should be sold when they go to the polls at the Hallsville Fairgrounds on Tuesday.
This question will be the only issue on the ballot, and if it receives a simple majority vote, the city will continue to investigate the possibility of selling the sewer system. Then, if it is chosen by city officials as the best option, the city aldermen will vote whether to accept any of the proposals.
Potential Benefits
How would selling the sewer system benefit the city?
According to Hallsville's 2018 Annual Water Quality Report, the city needs to pay the sewer system's $1.32 million debt by 2033.
"At this time, the sewer system is not collecting enough money to do any needed improvements or repairs, let alone the much needed expansion of the system," Kenyetta Ridgway-Sample, city administrator, said in an email.
City officials began to consider selling the system after Missouri American Water reached out to them. According to city alderman Darren Maher, the company is interested in purchasing the entire system and putting in a wastewater treatment system. Currently, the city only has a land application system with five irrigation pivots and an overfilled lagoon. The new system would convert the wastewater to potable water, though Maher said the treatment system would not be large enough to treat 100 percent of the water and would still require a farmer partner for land application.
"For the city to do something of that nature, it's going to triple our rates at minimum," Maher said.
The average monthly bill for customers is $31.35, based on 3,400 gallons of usage. Missouri American Water is proposing an initial fixed rate of $38.75, regardless of usage. So, the average user's bill would increase by $7.40, while those who use significantly more would see their rates decrease.
Ridgway-Sample said Missouri American Water offered a $2 million lump sum cash payment for the sewer system and assets and a $3.3 million capital commitment over the next five years.
After receiving the proposal from Missouri American Water, Ridgway-Sample said the city sent out a request for further proposals to Boone County Regional Sewer District, Liberty Utilities and Central States. Proposals are due Nov. 1 and open for public view at Hallsville City Hall.
As stated in the aldermen-approved ordinance to put the issue on the ballot, the sale will benefit the city "by eliminating environmental liability and obligations, among other reasons."
The city's request for proposals said that the city was looking for "an entity that will provide the best services in the most complete, dependable, cost effective, environmentally sound manner to the residents" and provide "the most significant financial compensation to the city in terms of purchase Consideration."
Ridgway-Sample said the city has considered some alternative options to selling the system. The Boone County Regional Sewer District, which may submit a proposal, posed an initial offer to the city that would incorporate a monthly rate of $66. Boone County would take Hallsville's customers, and Hallsville would be given a portion of the revenue that Boone County receives. However, Hallsville would continue to manage maintenance of the sewer system and would keep its debt.
Besides the option to implement a treatment system itself, Ridgway-Sample said the city has thought about buying land to control land application of wastewater, purchasing more pivots to distribute the wastewater on fields, and/or expanding the lagoon where the wastewater is gathered. Financing some of these upgrades could cause the city's monthly base rate of $19.35 for the first 1,000 gallons to increase between roughly $12.50 to roughly $25 per month.
Concerns and Disadvantages
Despite these potential benefits, there has been concern about the idea and the process by which the issue has been handled, especially concerning how rushed the process has seemed to some residents.
"I think the process they are going about selling is too quick," Mickey Nichols, former Hallsville mayor and long-time city councilman, said. "I don’t think they’ve got a good study to really see what it’s going to cost to use some of these other options versus selling it to a private company.”
Maher, the only city alderman who opposed putting the issue on the November ballot, said that despite the city's problems getting rid of the water, the city is "not having issues at this moment." As shown in Missouri Rural Water Association's wastewater rate review of Hallsville in September, the city's sewer system is in compliance with all state and federal requirements, according to city officials.
"It’s nothing new. It’s been going on for 20 years that we’ve had issues getting rid of the water," Maher said. "We need to continue to expand our system, but I just felt that we could probably go at a little bit of a slower rate.”
State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R- Hallsville, who has previously been both mayor and city clerk of Hallsville for a total of 34 years, said she has concerns about the lack of public hearings for the issue and the placement of this issue on the November ballot.
“If they would hold public hearings beforehand, maybe they would have got the feeling from the community we did not want this," Reisch said. "It would have saved them the $3,000 (for the special election), or they could have put it off to the April election with the school board and City Council election."
Placing the issue on the April ballot would not bring any additional cost upon the city because there was already a planned election. “If they had waited till April, more people would get out to vote for school board members, for City Council, for mayor or whatever else is on the ballot," Reisch said. "There would have been a larger turnout to get a better pulse on the community.”
Adding to this concern about turnout, the voting location has been moved from the Hallsville Community Center to the Hallsville Fairgrounds building. Reisch said she is concerned that many will be confused by the change.
Despite these factors, Maher said he thinks there will be a high voter turnout at the November election .
Another concern shared by Nichols, Maher and Reisch is the total loss of local control of the sewer system that would result from selling. The rates would be determined outside of the city, and the city would have forfeited its ability to have any input.
“If they sell it to a private company, they would never get it back," Reisch said. "There would be no local control. There would be no say-so on anything.”
