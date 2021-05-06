JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to the creation of Education Savings Accounts in Missouri, a major success for Republican leaders who had made doing so one of their top priorities.
The bill barely made it out of the House earlier this year but ran into little resistance in the Senate. It now goes to Gov. Mike Parson for his signature.
House Bill 349 — sponsored by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters — allows families to apply for a state-supported scholarship, known as an Education Savings Account, to send their children to private school or cover other educational expenses.
The proposal to establish the “Missouri Empowerment Scholarships Account Program” is part of an effort to enact so-called school choice legislation in Missouri, a push which also includes legislation to expand charter schools beyond St. Louis and Kansas City.
While Republican leadership, including Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, has made such legislation a priority, some Republicans have opposed these measures because the school districts in their areas are concerned about the potential loss of students and the financial impact.
Rowden has been a strong proponent of such legislation for years.
“I think, at the end of the day, it gives parents more choices, gives kids more opportunities, that for the history of our state they’ve never had,” Rowden said. “That’s what we were always trying to do. And then I think the notion that this was anti-public education or anything else was always flawed. It’s a good talking point for the other side to use; it’s just not right.”
Under the new legislation, a taxpayer can make a contribution to nonprofits tasked with managing Education Savings Accounts. The contributor will receive a tax credit equal to 50% of the donation, which then can be deducted from their tax liability for that year. The total amount of tax credits distributed to donors would not exceed $50 million in the first year, with a hard cap of $75 million.
Critics said the bill would pull funding away from other programs. A fiscal analysis estimates that the program would cost $50 million in general revenue in its first year, mirroring the amount of tax credits that can be issued.
Rep. Crystal Quade, the House minority leader, has consistently opposed such legislation.
“I always vote against anything that pulls taxpayer dollars away from public institutions to private individuals,” Quade said.
Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, said the passage of the legislation is a good start on giving parents more choices.
“I think this will improve public schools, if they’re forced to compete,” Basye said, “and they should improve what they’re producing.”
Basye and Quade both said they’re hearing mixed messages on whether a push will be made on charter school legislation in the session’s final week. Rowden wasn’t specific, saying only that work needs to continue on giving parents more options.