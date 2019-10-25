Democratic candidate for Missouri's 19th Senate District Michela Skelton outlined her political philosophy and game plan for the upcoming race in front of the Muleskinners on Friday afternoon.
She spoke about focusing on embracing community movements that promote change and equality in public school systems, public transportation, health care and farming.
Skelton said she has made an effort to maintain a consistent presence at many of the meetings groups around the district have held during the early stages of her campaign.
"I think a lot of the time traditional politicians that just show up and give a speech are not really what people are looking for anymore," Skelton said. "We have so much distrust in our political system that people want someone who is going to be down in the trenches with them, doing the hard work that needs to be done."
Skelton spoke on her belief that her unwavering opinions and strong statements are assets to her during her campaign.
"We have gotten to a place in politics, both in Missouri and nationally, that trying to run in the middle is not really working anymore," she said. "Addressing some of those core needs of people in our communities is what we're going to have to do."
Democrat Judy Baker has also announced her candidacy for the Senate seat. The winner of the nomination will likely face off with incumbent and Senate majority leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.