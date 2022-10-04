Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs

Daryel Franklin Miller, 50, watches television the morning after sleeping on the couch at his father's home Sept. 20 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. After years of traumatic life experiences, including losing his older sister to accidental drowning at age 12, Daryel spiraled in and out of drug and alcohol addiction. “Most people have moments of sadness in their lives. Daryel has had a lifetime,” Charles Martin, Miller’s second cousin said.
Seven applies her makeup at her home as part of her morning ritual before going to work on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Seven said, “I haven’t been to a hair salon since 2012,” after shaving her head to show her mandala tattoo.
Maddox Craven, 5, looks at his grandmother, Johnna Craven, as she does her routine morning checks over the “Dino” route school bus on Wednesday, Sept 21, 2022, at the bus barn parking lot in Excelsior Springs, Mo. Kindergartener Maddox rides the bus with her every day to school.
Baby Joshua Williams, two months old, rests in a bassinet while Sr. Anita, Michalia Williams, Nini Mitchell and Jesse Hubbard have dinner on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Home for Mothers near Excelsior Springs, Mo. The women who live in the house describe themselves as a found family. Sr. Anita says she sees herself as “a mentor, companion, a spiritual mother” to the trio.
Sarah Robbins and her family make a stop during their daily walk to admire the corn snake of family friend Tim on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Excelsior Springs. Dozens of pets share the mobile home with Sarah and her family, which includes a dog, a cat, a chicken and fish.
Sr. Anita reaches down to touch Joshua Williams on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in Liberty, Mo. Joshua was born with a club foot and St. Mary’s Home for Women helped his mom, Michalia Williams, get insurance to help pay for surgery to fix it.
Maddox, 5, at right, leaps from grandmother Johnna Craven’s minivan while his aunt Kelly Craven, at left, watches on Wednesday, Sept 21, 2022, at the family’s home in Excelsior Springs, Mo. When Craven is not providing transportation for the school district or the city, she’s the main source of transportation for her grandson, Maddox whom she has been raising for much of his life. “There are lots of us grandparents raising our grandchildren in this town,” Craven said, explaining her son’s struggle with addiction.
"The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
Connors, a current graduate student, was recognized with the Howard Chapnick award, which honors “a photographer who, with exceptional honesty and integrity, explores and documents an issue or story of great social concern,” for his work on his story, “Sarah at the Center.” Tavitian, who now works at the Arizona Republic newspaper in Phoenix, Arizona, was recognized with the Spirit of the Workshop award, which “is given annually to a photographer who not only creates an exceptional body of work throughout the week, but also one who totally embraces the philosophy of MPW, seeking to not only improve his/her own skills but to help fellow participants as well.”