JEFFERSON CITY — With Missouri statewide education test scores falling since the pandemic began, state lawmakers met Wednesday to discuss the use of CARES Act funding for K-12 schools.
The Budget Committee heard from Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education representatives about how to apply the federal funds.
Deputy Commissioner for Division of Financial and Administrative Services Kari Monsees said the funds can address learning loss caused by the pandemic.
Missouri education administrators suspect that the COVID-19 pandemic will compound staffing shortages in the teaching profession, according to the DESE website. The department plans to spend $50 million to establish a teacher recruitment and retention grant program.
Rep. Scott Cupps, R-Shell Knob, spoke passionately about the need to hold a hearing when the legislative session begins in January to understand teacher retention issues. Cupps said it doesn’t take a bunch of money to understand teacher retention and instead favors inviting former teachers to the Capitol to share their experience.
Rep. Mitch Boggs, R-La Russell, asked whether there was a long-term plan to get schools back to a stable place, saying, “We are turning our schools, our businesses, and our lives into political frenzies.”
Lawmakers were generally supportive of helping schools recover from the challenges of the pandemic. However, some officials questioned the need for such a large amount of federal dollars.
Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, said he doesn’t want Missouri to contribute to the “problematic fiscal irresponsibility” of the federal government. Richey asked if the money is desperately needed by school districts and said he’s heard from school district members that they have more money than they’ve ever had before.
Monsees answered yes, noting that significant capital improvements can be made with these funds.
Rep. Don Mayhew, R-Crocker, also said he was taken aback by the amount of federal funds available for Missouri students. “I look at these numbers and I gasp.”
Mayhew asked a few questions about how CRRSA Act funding will be allocated. Much of Missouri is considered a child care desert and Mayhew expressed concern about funding getting to providers.