ASHLAND − The Southern Boone School Board approved the resignation of the board's president and secretary at Monday night's meeting.
The board unanimously voted for the approval of former President Steve Condron's resignation.
It also unanimously voted to keep the board as is until the April 5 election, which means former Vice President Tiffany Clevenger will serve as the interim board president until the election.
Board member Amy Begemann will serve as the new vice president, the board unanimously voted.
The board unanimously voted in favor of Karen Pfingsten, the school district's school improvement coordinator, for the board's open secretary position, following Amanda Centobie's resignation.
“School board members sacrifice a lot of time to serve on the school board,” Superintendent Christopher Felmlee said in a news release. “The school district appreciates Mr. Condron’s dedication and leadership during his tenure on the school board. On behalf of the school district, we thank Mr. Condron for his service to our community.”
At the end of January, the board's secretary, Centobie, also announced her resignation, effective Feb. 4.
Centobie's addressed her reasons for leaving in her resignation letter. She said it has "become burdensome to come to work everyday in this atmosphere."
"Ultimately I decided to resign and move on because I do not feel as though my position here was secure for the foreseeable future," Centobie said in her resignation letter. "I feel threatened and unsure of my position within this school district."
These are not the only changes in leadership for the district.
According to previous reporting from KOMU 8, the school board recently voted to not renew Felmlee's contract. His position will end after the 2022-2023 school year.
Members Tammra Aholt, Amy Begemann, Tiffany Clevenger, Dawn Sapp and Lyn Woolfard voted in favor of the motion; Condron and Barrett Glascock voted against it, according to meeting minutes.
As for the president position, the school board will decide whether to start the process to appoint someone to fill the president vacancy or leave the seat vacant until the April 5 election.