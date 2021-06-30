JEFFERSON CITY — With empty halls and mostly empty desks filling the state’s capitol, the first extraordinary session of the summer has ended.
The Senate convened one week ago, after Gov. Parson tweeted last Tuesday, calling the legislature back to the Capitol so that lawmakers could “focus on extending the Federal Reimbursement Allowances (FRA) and related allowances, taxes and assessments necessary for funding MO HealthNet.”
A handful of bills were filed in both chambers. Ultimately, only one made its way to the governor’s desk, Senate Bill 1.
Sponsored by Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, SB 1’s original draft notably included text that would eliminate most abortion-inducing medication or devices from coverage administered by MO HealthNet.
The version sent to the governor, however, only states that “family planning services shall not include abortions or any abortifacient drug or device that is used for the purpose of inducing an abortion.”
This language aligns with the state’s existing ban on the use of public funds to pay for abortions, and the bill retains the effort to use the regular renewal of medical provider taxes as a vehicle to limit when the state will pay for several contraceptive drugs and devices by redefining their function as abortion, the Missouri Independent has reported.
Despite the fact that the bill does not defund Planned Parenthood — which was the reason behind the bill not passing during the regular session — SB 1 passed in the Senate 28 to 5, with one senator absent.
In the House, the bill passed with no amendments proposed, 140 to 13 with nine absent.
The bill also extends certain health care provider federal reimbursement allowances from Sept. 30 of this year to 2024.
The bill has been delivered to the governor and is awaiting his signature.