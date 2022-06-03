In January, 75-year-old Wentzville farmer Paul Hepperman lost his life in a fall after trying to unclog a grain bin.
The following month, 34-year-old Ryan Zimmerman was driving a tractor in Morgan County when it traveled off the roadway, overturned and killed him.
Both incidents, reported by local news outlets, are examples of the myriad injuries and fatalities experienced by farm workers every year.
Farmers and ranchers are at increased risk for a variety of health challenges, including respiratory diseases, hearing loss, stress and disabling injuries.
A total of 143 people lost their lives farming, and 141 were injured, between 2012 and 2020 in Missouri, according to the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health in Nebraska.
Tractor rollovers are the most common incidents, according to the center’s data. Between 2012 and 2020, 69 people died and 52 were injured in tractor rollover incidents in Missouri.
Using heavy equipment including tractors, combines, grain-hauling equipment and augers can be dangerous, especially for operators who often work alone. Working with large animals is also a high-risk danger for farmers and ranchers.
At least 110,000 workers were injured in agricultural sector in 2020 across the United States, according to the National Safety Council.
But the occupational hazards of farming and ranching are not always familiar to the health care workers who serve rural communities, despite the prevalence of farming in the state.
Missouri counted 95,320 farms in 2017, second in number only to Texas. Those farms covered 27.8 million acres or 63 percent of the land in the state. The average age of a Missouri farmer is 57.5 years.
To address that, the AgriSafe Nurse Scholar program, now in its fifth year, offers a one-year online course to teach health care workers about common diseases and conditions among farmers and ranchers.
Nurses learn to identify the skin diseases common in agriculture, allergies, infectious diseases, possible hearing loss from loud equipment, sleep deprivation, chemical and pesticide exposure and other issues.
The aging factor in farming and ranching is also prompting a look at older adult care, as farmers typically don’t retire from active and heavy labor at an age that compares with other industries.
FCS Financial has teamed up with Farm Credit Southeast Missouri to offer 20 scholarships to rural nurses through the program.
According to Charlotte Halverson, clinical director for the AgriSafe Network, the program has trained 18 nurses so far in Missouri, 169 nurses in the United States and three in Canada. An additional 50 to 60 will be trained this year, she said.
These nurses work in hospitals, clinics and schools, but most are new to the agricultural sector. Because of the heavy academic load in nursing education programs, there is little room to address a specific population such as agricultural workers and families.
“Finding resources and personal protective equipment that meets the needs of workers was a huge challenge when I started on work in community health,” Halverson said.
A 2021 Missouri Nursing Workforce Report counted 137,640 licensed nurses in Missouri as of October. Approximately 86% of nurses in the state work in metropolitan areas and only 5.3% in rural areas.
“Many nurses in rural communities are the primary care providers,” said Heidi Lucas, state director of the Missouri Nurses Association.
Compounding the problem is the attrition of nurses around the state.
“Missouri is in the middle of a massive nurse shortage, and this particularly hurts our rural communities,” Lucas said.
“Nurses are leaving the profession in record numbers due to being undervalued, overworked and underpaid for the skills and experience they bring as educated professionals.”
Heidi Clark, chief nursing officer with Cox Health Service in Lamar, has been working as a nurse for 28 years in critical access hospitals in rural areas. She completed the AgriSafe Nurse Scholar program last year.
“It was very beneficial to understand the unique challenges about the population I was serving and the risks of farm equipment,” she said.
Small rural emergency departments are not trauma centers, she added.
“We don’t have trauma surgeons, but we do have the ability to stabilize a patient, get treatment started and get them to an appropriate facility.”
But it’s difficult to attract nurses in rural communities because of the many jobs available to them in the big cities, she said.
Another challenge is being able to offer well-paid, flexible opportunities in small towns where little housing may be available and there are few nurses to cover all of the shifts.
Still, nurses like Clark say they look forward to meeting the ample needs in the more remote parts of the state.
Renee Fordyce, another nurse in the AgriSafe program, said she is excited to serve farming communities.
“I feel like it’s valuable to get as much education as possible,” she said. “This program has prepared me to serve Missouri farmers as a nurse.”