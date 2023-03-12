JEFFERSON CITY — Video lottery terminals popping up in gas stations, bars and fraternal organizations across the state are part of the reason Missouri residents cannot bet on sports, even as Missouri men’s basketball is expected to be selected for the NCAA Tournament.

Currently, bills legalizing sports betting are out of committee on both sides of the legislature. However, neither chamber has started a debate on any of the bills. A reason why these sports betting bills can’t pass is because they are often paired with video lottery terminal legislation, which contributes to killing the bill every year.

Download PDF Nearby states' sports gambling tax rates
Download PDF Estimated revenue from 10% sports wagering tax

