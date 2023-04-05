JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate bill that would legalize sports betting got tied up on the floor Wednesday by a slew of amendments ranging from adding video lottery terminal regulations to putting a referendum before the people.

Senate Bill 30 would authorize gambling on excursion gambling boats or over the internet for persons physically located in the state. It would raise the state’s gambling tax for sports betting and also create a fund for treatment, prevention and education services for people who compulsively gamble.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Spring 2023 State Government Reporter, and undergraduate student studying print and digital journalism. Reach me at bcm7fc@umsystem.edu

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • City/county government reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

Recommended for you