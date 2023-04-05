JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate bill that would legalize sports betting got tied up on the floor Wednesday by a slew of amendments ranging from adding video lottery terminal regulations to putting a referendum before the people.
Senate Bill 30 would authorize gambling on excursion gambling boats or over the internet for persons physically located in the state. It would raise the state’s gambling tax for sports betting and also create a fund for treatment, prevention and education services for people who compulsively gamble.
Early in the debate, senators discussed an amendment by Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, that would have expanded the bill to allow betting kiosks in bars, truck-stops, veteran organizations and fraternal organizations.
When May proposed the amendment to Senate Bill 30 that would expand the definition of sports wagering, she questioned Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, on why the bill cannot make its final steps to get passed.
“Why can’t we get this done?” May asked Rowden.
May said she wants small businesses to be able to have access to the revenue generated by the kiosks.
May and Rowden began prompting questions of each other, both focused on why sports betting cannot get across the line because of the video lottery terminal (VLT) question and some representatives wanting to prioritize profit for the state by raising proposed taxes on sports wagering.
Rowden said he would like to get sports gambling “to the end.” He said that he is not as worried about the content of a sports betting bill as other senators, and he would support a sports gambling bill regardless of whether it includes VLT regulations.
“My motivation is not to pass something to get more money for the state,” Rowden said. “That is the motivation for some.”
Rowden added that passing a sports betting legislation that is solely focused on getting more money for the state is not a conservative viewpoint.
May responded to Rowden by emphasizing that the profit from the legalization needs to be put towards education. In the end, her amendment for kiosks failed to be adopted.
Through the afternoon groups of senators met to discuss possible compromises but none had emerged by evening.
Sports wagering bills have perennially failed in the Senate because of efforts tying wagering to proposed regulations for VLTs. Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, advanced VLT regulations earlier in the session with Senate Bill 1. The bill died in committee in February but Hoskins said at the time that he would seek to amend any sports wagering bill with his proposed VLT regulations.
At one point, Hoskins asked if the tax revenue placed on the profits of the bets could be allocated to veterans’ homes, and not all towards education. SB 30 sponsor Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, explained that the Missouri Constitution requires that all taxes from gambling must be allocated towards education.
Senators considered several other amendments to SB 30. Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, successfully offered an amendment to increase the tax on adjusted gross receipts from sports betting from 12 to 15%.
Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, proposed several amendments. The Senate approved one amendment that would require excursion gambling boats to pay a $4 admission fee for each person who boards the boat, with half of the fee going to the state gaming commission and the other half staying in the home city or county.
Some of the gaming commission’s cut goes toward state veterans’ homes. The current fee is $2 and has been since 1993, and Roberts’ amendment included a provision to adjust the fee with inflation. He said the fee would be about $4.16 if it had adjusted with inflation since its adoption.
Roberts also proposed an amendment that would charge the fee on any bets or wagers placed more than two hours after a person places their first bet on a sports gambling app, as though the person were physically present on a gambling boat.
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, unsuccessfully proposed putting approval of sports betting before the people as a referendum.
Rowden and Luetkemeyer both argued the Senate is perfectly capable of settling the issue on its own.