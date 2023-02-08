JEFFERSON CITY — Another push for sports wagering began Wednesday night in the Senate Committee on Emerging Issues.
Sports betting is currently not legal in Missouri but is legal in neighboring states Kansas and Illinois.
Bills supporting sports wagering have passed in the House in recent years but have failed to gain Senate approval. The bills in the past have also targeted regulations about video lottery terminals and have been tacked on to larger bills.
Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, has filed bills backing sports betting for the last three legislative sessions and is one of many state legislators who have filed bills this year.
In addition to the legalization, the bills have provisions that would allow Missourians to be a part of a "self-exclusionary" program that would aid in recovery efforts for those who are addicted to gambling. If someone who has "self-excluded" is found to have placed a bet, they would forfeit their winnings to the Compulsive Gamblers Fund.
Sports wagering would be legal through the internet, as well as "licensed facilities" throughout the state. Betting will only be allowed for persons over the age of 21, under the bills.
Bob Priddy also spoke in opposition of the bills, saying that Missouri will lose and the casinos will win. He cited a low tax being levied on sports wagering compared to other types of gambling as costing the state potential revenue.
“What is good for the casinos is not necessarily what is good for Missourians," Priddy said.
Many members of the public spoke in support of the two bills. Several individuals who spoke in support were representing professional sports teams in Missouri.
Mike Whittle, vice president and general counsel of the St. Louis Cardinals spoke in support of the bill and the regulations it puts in place.
“We think that the bills that are being presented represent the best practices,” Whittle said.
Spring 2023 State Government Reporter, and undergraduate student studying print and digital journalism. Reach me at bcm7fc@umsystem.edu
Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
