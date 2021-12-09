St. Louis County on Thursday formally rescinded a public mask mandate issued earlier this year, citing a Missouri judge's ruling last month barring such COVID-19 orders.
The county revealed the decision during a morning court hearing in a lawsuit from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who sued in July to block an earlier county mask order.
The move also follows the County Council's decision Tuesday to block a vote on a new mask order requested by Dr. Faisal Khan, acting health director, after Republicans objected.
In a letter dated Thursday, Khan said that a mask order issued Sept. 27 was "now rescinded," because of the Council's decision and because of the court ruling last month.
The ruling by Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green said local health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 should be lifted because they violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. Green declared such orders “null and void.”
The ruling came in a lawsuit against DHSS filed in 2020 by opponents of COVID-related public health measures such as quarantines, masking orders and business closures.
The county took its mask order off the county website after Green's ruling, but County Executive Sam Page argued the mask mandate still stood as attorneys assessed the ruling's impact.
Donald Kauerauf, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, had said that the Cole County order would take effect on Dec. 22 and advised local agencies to consult their own attorneys.
St. Louis County's Sept. 27 mask order required face coverings in indoor public settings and on public transit, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than age 5.
Khan, in his letter, said his department will continue "to strongly recommend that St. Louis County residents and guests wear masks indoors in public spaces. Masks save lives."
This week, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force warned of a steep increase in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 amid staffing shortages, causing long waits in emergency rooms.
Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC HealthCare’s chief clinical officer said the rise in cases stemmed from the highly infections Delta variant, colder weather moving people indoors, people relaxing protective measures, and low vaccination rates.