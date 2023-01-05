St. Louis Judge David Mason is still reviewing Lamar Johnson’s wrongful conviction case and working toward a decision on whether to set aside his 1995 murder conviction, a court spokesman told The Independent on Wednesday.

“There’s no date set yet to issue his ruling, but he is planning to set a hearing to provide and summarize his decision,” said Joel Currier, chief communications officer for the 22nd Circuit Court.

