As Nicole Galloway steps away from her position as Missouri's state auditor, Democrat Alan Green hopes to take her spot.
Green was asked to run for the position just two or three weeks before the end of the filing period.
He's the CEO of Green and Associates, chief financial officer for the Missouri Minority Business Development Agency, and formerly both a state representative and a police officer.
Green spoke Friday to the Muleskinners, which is the Boone County Democratic club.
He said the state auditor's office is the highest seat of power held by the Democratic Party in Missouri.
"We'll be losing Nicole," he said, "so this is an open seat that we would like to keep to have a Democrat at the top."
Muleskinners members asked Green what the biggest challenges facing the state auditor will be as well as how he hopes to improve the position and the Democratic Party.
He said the biggest challenge in winning the role will be that "the Republicans want it, and they want it bad," since the state auditor's seat is the third closest spot to the governor's office.
If elected as auditor, Green hopes to ensure state funds are used properly.
"Every dollar is a taxpayer dollar, and we don’t want any of them misused," he said. "Period.”
In addition to keeping a watchful eye on the budget, Green wants to help build the presence of youth in Missouri's Democratic Party. He said there are not enough young people participating in state government and their voices are not being heard.
Green added that he has been talking with Galloway about the election and how he can succeed if he wins. According to Green, Galloway has endorsed him and will release a statement soon to make her endorsement official.
“Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought about this position," Green said. But, he added, he is "spending all of my time on this because this is so important, right now what we're doing."