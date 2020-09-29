The deadline for students to submit poster designs for the state bicentennial is approaching.
The contest, held by the State Historical Society of Missouri's 2021 initiative, ends Oct. 31, according to a news release from the organization. Students grades three through 12 can submit posters, and four will be selected by judges representing the Missouri Bicentennial Commission — two from grades three through six, and two from grades seven through 12.
Each winner will receive $200 and will be recognized at the poster unveiling ceremony.
Winning posters will demonstrate the theme “sharing Missouri’s stories: past, present and future.”
Every student entry must be associated with an eligible institution, including public and private schools, home-school networks, nonprofit arts agencies, cultural heritage institutions and public libraries.
The Bicentennial Commission is partnering with the Hallmark Creative Marketing Studio to develop the winning posters into their final format, according to the release. Complete guidelines and the online submission form can be found at the bicentennial poster website.