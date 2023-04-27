JEFFERSON CITY— The majority of the appropriations bills relating to the state budget were sent to a conference committee by the Missouri Senate on Thursday.

The committee will be made up of budget committee members from both chambers and will attempt to resolve differences in spending and language in the two chambers' budgets. 

