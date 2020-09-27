Beginning Sunday at sunset, the Missouri State Capitol dome at Jefferson City will be lit red in honor of National Fire Prevention Week. 

Gov. Mike Parson ordered this Friday to commemorate Missouri's fallen firefighters. The dome, as well as the Governor's Mansion, will remain lit in red until Saturday. The color red was chosen to represent firefighters across the nation.

“As we see the challenges these brave men and women are facing across the country, we must also remember the importance of fire safety and understand that fire prevention is a job for all,” Parson said in a news release.

The tribute will coincide with National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Oct. 3-4. The state will also hold a virtual memorial service Oct. 11 for Missouri's fallen firefighters.

The public is encouraged to share pictures of the capitol dome lighting on social media throughout the week, with the hashtag #LightTheNight.

State reporter, fall 2020, studying data journalism and interested in tech and new media. Reach me at adrianosanchezj@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

