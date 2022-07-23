Four years after the General Assembly approved a mentorship program for veterans who receive low-interest loans to start new businesses, the Missouri Department of Economic Development has yet to launch the effort.

HB 1503, approved by the legislature in 2018, required that veterans be given priority for low-interest loans through a linked-deposit program called MoBUCK$ that is administered by the office of State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. It also called on the Department of Economic Development to establish a Boots-to-Business mentorship program to help ensure the success of those veterans’ ventures.

