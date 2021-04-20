JEFFERSON CITY — Hazardous waste management regulations enforced by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that are stricter than federal standards would be wiped out by a bill under consideration in the Missouri legislature.
“What you’re trying to do in this legislation, I think, really appears to take an axe to the Department of Natural Resources,” said Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette.
State programs like the Brownfield Remediation Program that do not have federal equivalents would be at risk of being shut down. The Brownfield program provides pollution remediation at commercial and industrial sites.
The bill would also strip the Hazardous Waste Management Commission’s authority to establish fees that help cover the costs of the agency’s operations. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, said his constituents are often “terrified” to see DNR pull into the parking lots of their businesses. With this bill, he seeks to eradicate “erroneous fines” by the agency and transfer full oversight of the fee-setting process to the Missouri legislature.
But the Missouri legislature already has the power to reject the fees established or modified by the agency, according to testimony offered by DNR’s Rich Germinder during the House hearing for the bill. The legislature exercised this power as recently as last year regarding hazardous waste fees, Germinder said.
Opponents of the bill contend that allowing the agency, which some say is underfunded, to establish fees that cover the cost of providing its services is a crucial element to protecting Missouri’s natural resources.
“Developing these fee proposals ... is best done by the industry experts, the staff, the bureaucrats and the sentencing commissions who best understand the various water infrastructure,” said Jay Hoskins, a representative of the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District in opposition to the bill.
Hoskins also noted that the loss of revenue from changes in fee structures would cause uncertainty about major grants the agency issues through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
“Yes, business in the state of Missouri is important,” said Frances Klahr, a representative of the Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club, in response to comments from members of the committee that implied environmental regulations negatively impact businesses. “So are natural resources, because the truth of the matter is, if you don’t have natural resources, you aren’t going to have businesses.”
The bill also outlines emissions inspections exemptions for St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties. Both chambers have debated whether or not such exemptions would result in federal penalties, perhaps risking the state up to $52 million in federal highway funds as a result of noncompliance with federal EPA emissions standards.