Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is poised to announce its policy for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
In a move mirroring guidance being mulled by the Biden administration, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is expected to outline the state’s approach in the coming days.
At the Department of Mental Health, spokeswoman Debra Walker confirmed Tuesday that booster shots are already in the works for residents of its facilities.
Although officials have not finalized their plan, it is likely to focus on getting shots to elderly residents and those with pre-existing conditions eight months after they received their second shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
The push for booster shots comes amid a summer surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus that has seen hospitals fill back up with critically ill patients after a spring lull.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Missouri hospitals Tuesday stood at 2,380, which is closing in on the peak of 2,862 seen in December. Of those, 660 were in intensive care units, a number that is close to the winter peak of 685, according to DHSS.
At Department of Mental Health facilities, where booster shots will be employed, there are eight active cases among residents and 73 active cases among employees, according to the agency.
Six employees and 13 residents of the department have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
More than 10,100 Missourians have died from complications related to COVID-19.
Missouri’s overall vaccination rate remains low at 43.2%, but it is less than half of that in some rural areas.
According to a DHSS tally, the number of fully vaccinated residents in Newton, Pemiscot and Reynolds counties is under 20%.
Currently, about 60% of the U.S. population has gotten at least one dose and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Monday, the state also signed a contract with the Missouri Pharmacy Association to continue serving as a primary provider of COVID-19 vaccinations. Financial details of the agreement were not immediately available.
“The MPA has more than 2,800 members representing pharmacies from all areas of Missouri and they are the only association aimed at all areas of pharmacy, not limited to one specialty focus,” a contract notice posted Monday said.