The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released an online dashboard that reviews pregnancy-associated mortality data.
The interactive dashboard, released Thursday, displays the number of pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri county by county, as well as other relevant data — including risk factors and timing of death.
Ashlie Otto, a registered nurse specialist for the DHSS’s section for Women’s Health, said pregnancy-associated deaths are included on a map section of the dashboard. Pregnancy-associated deaths include any death that occurs during or one year after pregnancy.
“A pregnancy-associated death also includes if she dies from a motor vehicle accident,” said Otto. “It really had nothing to do with the pregnancy, but we still count that because it occurred either during pregnancy or within that one year.”
There were seven total pregnancy-associated deaths in Boone County between 2017 and 2019, and the state health department classified Boone County as having “full access” regarding the level of maternity care. Overall, 185 Missouri women died while pregnant, or within a year of pregnancy, between 2017 and 2019, according to a 2022 pregnancy-associated mortality report from the DHSS.
“Missouri is in the bottom portion, so not on the good side, of maternal mortality. There are many states ahead of us that have better rates,” Otto said. “We have to really look at those policies that improve maternal health or the health of women.”
The top three causes of pregnancy-related deaths are listed as mental health, cardiovascular disease and injury, according to the dashboard. There is a “good chance” of preventability for the majority of these deaths, according to the dashboard.
“All pregnancy-related deaths due to mental health conditions were determined to be preventable,” according to the report from DHSS.
Otto explained how mental health conditions such as PMAD, or perinatal mood and anxiety disorder, is common in women postpartum. PMAD includes postpartum depression, as well as substance use disorders, Otto said.
“Many times, whenever you have a substance use disorder or an overdose death there can be some coexisting mental health conditions as well,” said Otto. “So sometimes it’s hard to necessarily distinguish between the two.”
The Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review Board (PAMR) analyzes the causes of pregnancy-associated deaths and determines whether the death was preventable.
“Determining that basically means that there is one or more actions that can be taken that is reasonable at the patient, family level, provider level, systems level or the community level,” Otto said. “So, if they determine that the death is preventable, usually they have recommendations that kind of coexist with that.”
Patients who have died postpartum or during pregnancy should have been screened for any mental health conditions, such as postpartum depression, or perhaps been advised to continue medication that the patient had taken prior to pregnancy, Otto said.
Extending Medicaid regulations is another solution offered by the DHSS report. According to the dashboard, roughly 63% of pregnancy-related deaths occurred between 43 and 365 days postpartum. Some cardiovascular conditions can exist up to 6 months in women postpartum, said Otto.
In Missouri, Medicaid coverage in the postpartum period ends at 60 days.
“There is a gap in the population that we would really like to see be covered by the full 12 month postpartum period,” said Otto. “That would help alleviate any ongoing medical conditions that need to be treated.”
The 2022 report of 2017-2019 pregnancy-related mortality provided an additional list of statistics. For one, the review stated that, “the PRMR (pregnancy-related mortality ratio) for Black women was more than three times greater than the ratio for white women.”
Otto said this could be due to factors such as lack of a good support system or even being overlooked by providers.
“There’s a lot in the national media as well about providers not necessarily listening to Black individuals,” Otto said.
For more specific information regarding maternity associated/related deaths statewide, visit the DHSS dashboard.