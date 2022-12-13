The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released an online dashboard that reviews pregnancy-associated mortality data.

The interactive dashboard, released Thursday, displays the number of pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri county by county, as well as other relevant data — including risk factors and timing of death.

